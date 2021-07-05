Mertiebelle Helgesen, 98, Stoughton, died Friday, July 2, at Agrace Hospice, Fitchburg. Private celebration of life will be held. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Rosemary (Varso) Kordoske, 74, Lake Geneva, died Saturday, July 3, at home. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 8 at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services July 8 at the funeral home.
Merrill J. Perius, 86, Janesville, died Friday, July 2, at Alden Estates, Jefferson. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 8, at St. William Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services July 8 at the church. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.