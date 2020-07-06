Betty J. McNely, 93, Beloit, died Sunday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Luz Selk, 92, Beloit, died Sunday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Betty Shepard, 95, Janesville, died Sunday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Doretta M. “Sis” Stewart, 92, Janesville, died Sunday at Agrace Hospice Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. William Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Joan E. Whitby, 85, Janesville, formerly of Oak Creek, died March 29 at Oak Park Place. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Peace Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Leonard J. Zimmerman, 89, Beloit died Friday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.