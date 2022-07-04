Kimberly Kay Dorsey, 50, Janesville, formerly Beloit, died Thursday, June 30, in Janesville. Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services July 6 at the funeral home.
Charlotte F. Frodl, 75, Delavan, died Tuesday, June 28, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 8, at East Delavan Baptist Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services July 8 at the church. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Paul A. Jacobson, 78, Beloit, died Thursday, June 30, at home. Celebration of life will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at Thirsty Badger Bar & Grill, Beloit. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Jose M. Lugo, 49, Clinton, died Sunday, July 3, in Juneau County. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Clinton, is assisting the family.
Wendy R. (Anderson) Oren, 50, Edgerton, died Saturday, July 2, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 11, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services July 11 at the church.
Dolores J. Rohloff, 92, Evansville, died Saturday, July 2, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Evansville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services July 9 at the church. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville. is assisting the family.
