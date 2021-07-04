Angelo Giuseppe Anastasi, 74, Beloit, died June 28 in Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Barbara Ann Bobzien, 92, Janesville, died Thursday, July 1, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services July 7 at the funeral home.
Sandra Jackson, 70, Beloit, died Saturday, July 3, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Penny L. Pozulp, 71, Williams Bay, died June 24 at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at Community Church of Fontana, Fontana. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 9, at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan.
Clarence Soddy, 91, Janesville, died Wednesday, June 30, at Willowick Assisted Living, Clinton. No services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.