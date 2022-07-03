Donald C. Anderson, 74, Janesville, died Friday, July 1, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 7, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services July 7 at the funeral home.
Joan E. (Schmidt) Dee, 87, Lake Geneva, died April 6. Celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Monday, July 11, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Lake Geneva. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
LeRoy “Pete” Forsythe, 82, Clinton, died Saturday, July 2, at Alden Meadow Park, Clinton. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Clinton, is assisting the family.
James L. Garbe, 76, Milton, died Saturday, July 2, at Our House Memory Care, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 8, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services July 8 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Robert “Bob” Masech, 66, Mercer, formerly Janesville, died June 14 at home. Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 17, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services July 17 at the funeral home.
Charles Reuter, 86, Springfield, died June 27 at East Troy Manor, East Troy. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 7, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, East Troy. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services July 7 at the church. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Velma Jean Scheppa, 72, Beloit, died Saturday, July 2, at home. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Marilyn Virginia Waldsmith, 84, Janesville, died Thursday, June 30, at home. Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services July 7 at the funeral home.
Donna R. Welsh, 88, Janesville, died Friday, July 1, at St. Elizabeth’s Manor, Footville. Private services will be at a later date. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Gary Allen Wright, 34, Beloit, died Wednesday, June 29, in Beloit. Services will be at 6 p.m., Friday, July 8, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of services July 8 at the funeral home.
