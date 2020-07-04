Patrick Brian Bell, 68, Delavan, died Monday at home. Private services will be held. Betzer Family Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Nancy L. Burge, 66. Elkhorn, died Wednesday at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.
Richard “Rick” Floyd Carroll, 72, Milton died Wednesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Albrecht Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Milton. Private services will be held.
Grant L. Winger Sr., 78, town of Linn, died Wednesday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.