James Robert Hammel, 78, Winnipeg, Canada, formerly of Janesville, died Friday, July 24, at Grace Hospital, Winnipeg, Canada. Private family services will be held in Janesville. Neil Bardal Funeral Centre, Winnipeg, Canada, is assisting the family.
Tanya Grace Kasten, 50, Lake Como, died Tuesday, July 28, at home. Memorial services will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, at Buck Trail Archery Club, Burlington. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.