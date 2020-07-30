Joseph T. Lytle, 43, Edgerton, died Tuesday, July 28, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Memorial services will be at noon Wednesday, Aug. 5, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 5 at the church. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Susan P. Shank, 62, Whispering Pines, North Carolina, and formerly of Janesville, died July 16 at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.