Margaret Mary “Maggie” Bostwick, 67, Janesville, died Wednesday at The Green Knolls, Beloit. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Alan R. Ekhtiari, 67, Edgerton, formerly of Las Vegas, died Wednesday at home. Private family services will be held at a later date. Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Thomas W. Nicks, 56, Edgerton, died Monday at home. Private services will be held. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Gordon E. Tate Jr., 57, Edgerton, died Wednesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. No services are planned. Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Edgerton, is assisting the family.