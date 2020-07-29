Betty Brander, 96, Rockford, Illinois, died Sunday, July 26, at home. Private family services will be held. Celebration of life will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at 1229 Chapin St., Beloit. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Dillon Geise, 23, Beloit, died Saturday, July 25, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Celebration of life will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, at 8207 W. Beloit Newark Road, Beloit. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Marlene A. Liner, 84, Elkhorn, died Friday, July 24, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 31, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services July 31 at the church. Social distancing and masks are recommended. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.
Robert J. Silha, 66, Janesville, died Monday, July 27, at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home, Janesville. Private family services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.