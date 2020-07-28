Terry Lynn Fell, 76, Beloit, died Saturday, July 25, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 31, at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at the funeral home. Social distancing and face masks will be required.
Thomas J. Gunn, 59, Janesville, died Friday, July 24, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 30, at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, at the funeral home.
Bennie Johnson, 87, Beloit, died Monday, July 27, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Kathleen A. Kettle, 70, Janesville, died Sunday, July 26, at home. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
Elizabeth “Bette” Kundert, 99, Monroe, died Sunday, July 26, in Janesville. Services will be at noon Saturday, Aug. 1, at St. Clare of Assisi Parish at St. Victor’s Catholic Church, Monroe. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 1 at the church. Social distancing and face masks will be required. Shriner Hager Gohlke Funeral Home, Monroe, is assisting the family.
Judith K. “Judy” Pass, 76, Janesville, died Sunday, July 26, at Oak Park Place, Janesville. Private memorial services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Harold Edward Rayment Sr., 92, Beloit, died Friday, July 24, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 31, at St. Peter Catholic Church, South Beloit, Illinois. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 30, followed by a reciting of the rosary at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Melanie R. Rosales, 63, Delavan, died Sunday, July 26, at home. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Brian M. Svedin, 30, formerly of Milton/Whitewater, died Friday, July 24, at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville. Private family services will be held. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Kornnell T. Tucker, 22, Beloit, died Saturday, July 25, in the town of Rock. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
John A. Waddell, 83, Janesville, died Monday, July 27, at home. Arrangements are pending. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.