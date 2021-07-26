June M. Armstrong, 85, Janesville, died Sunday, July 25, at Willowick Assisted Living, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 7 at the funeral home.
Russell L. Christman, 66, Darien, died July 19 in Delavan. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at Darien Cemetery, town of Darien. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Ruth Chrostowski, 94, Edgerton, died Sunday, July 25, at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 30, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services July 30 at the funeral home.
Betty J. Koehn, 99, Lake Geneva, died Jan. 4 at home. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at Oak Hill Cemetery, town of Geneva. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Marsha Kay McLaughlin, 59, Beloit, died March 30 at Azura Memory Care, Beloit. Celebration of life will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday July 31, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton.
Kenneth Miller, 32, Janesville, died July 16 at home. Services will be at noon Saturday, July 31, at Roxbury Church of Christ, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services July 31 at the church. Foster Funeral & Cremation Service, town of Beloit, is assisting the family.
Dorothy Tadder, 92, Janesville, died Sunday, July 25, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at St. William Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 3 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family
