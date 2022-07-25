Elgsburn Blackmon, 83, Janesville, died Thursday, July 21, at home. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. Schnieder Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Gene Alan Fry, 78, Janesville, died Saturday, July 23, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 6 at the funeral home.
Debra M. Hantke, 63, Milton, died Saturday, July 23, at home. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory’s Life Celebration Center, Janesville.
Duane “Jake” Jacobson, 76, Elkhorn, died Saturday, July 23, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Joseph P. Moran, 89, Darien, died Sunday, July 24, at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice, Wauwatosa. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 29, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services July 29 at the church. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
