Elgsburn Blackmon, 83, Janesville, died Thursday, July 21, at home. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. Schnieder Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Gene Alan Fry, 78, Janesville, died Saturday, July 23, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 6 at the funeral home.