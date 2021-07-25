Dorothy Baldwin, 97, Janesville, died Saturday, July 24, at Home. Services will be at noon Saturday, Aug. 7, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 7 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Lyle C. Dallman, 64, Janesville, died Aug. 26 at home. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
Roger M. Davis, 88, Delavan, died Thursday, July 22, at Willowick Assisted Living, Clinton. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 29, at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services July 29 at the funeral home.
Kate Louise Erickson, 101, Lake Geneva, died Tuesday, July 20, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday Aug. 4, at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 4 at the funeral home. Guests are asked to wear masks at the services.
Cecil E. Flippin, 75, Janesville, died Saturday, July 24, at home. Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, at Asbury United Methodist Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services July 28 at the church. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Roger Allan Knutson, 79, Beloit, died Friday, July 23, at Rock Haven, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Charles Lee "Chuck" Rogers, 74, Evansville, died Wednesday, July 21, in Evansville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Stoughton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services July 31 at the church. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.
Judith Ann (Murray) Rudnitzki, 66, Janesville, died Friday, July 23, at home. Visitation will be from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, at 747 Roosevelt Ave., Janesville. All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Walter Wiedmer, 90, Clinton, died Friday, July 23, at Azura Memory Care, Clinton. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Clinton, is assisting the family.
