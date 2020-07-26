Dean A. Gallup, 66, Delavan, died Friday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 31 at Spring Grove Cemetery, Delavan. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Sharon Lee Stremick, 76, Brodhead, died Friday at the Monroe Clinic Hospital, Monroe. A celebration of life is planned at a later date. D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, is assisting the family.
Rita A. Volkmann, 92, Footville, died Thursday in Footville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, at Krause Funeral Home, New Berlin. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services July 31 at the funeral home.