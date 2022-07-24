Sherry Lee Barham, 58, Milton, died Thursday, July 21, at home. No services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Colleen L. Birkholz, 59, Janesville, died Wednesday, July 20, at home. No services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Jewel A. Hunt, 64, Janesville, died Saturday, July 23, at home. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Henry Kicmol, 91, Beloit, died Friday, July 22, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Steve John Larson, 80, Evansville, died July 16 at University Hospital, Madison. Celebration of life will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 29, at the Evansville VFW. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of the celebration of life July 29 at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville.
Daniel J. Rucks, 56, Janesville, died Friday, July 22, at home. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
