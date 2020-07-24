Larry Hicks, 79, Lake Geneva, died July 1 at St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee. Services will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, followed by military honors. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Warren “Frank” Knaub, 67, Janesville, died July 16 at Meriter Hospital, Madison. Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, at Baldwin Cemetery, Beloit. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Joyce J. Warren, 80, Milton, died Wednesday, July 22, at home. Services will be at noon Monday, July 27, at Faith Community Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.