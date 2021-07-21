Lottie Ann (Seals) Cotton, 70, South Beloit, Illinois, died Sunday, July 18, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 26, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 25, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Bryan J. Harvey, 63, Janesville, died Tuesday, July 20, at home. No services will be held. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
John Clifford Hill, 82, Janesville, died Wednesday, July 21, at Fort Atkinson Health Care Center, Fort Atkinson. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Wayne Allen Jacobsen, 67, Beloit, died July 14 at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. No public services will be held. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Jane E. Miles, 95, Delavan, died Wednesday, July 21, at home. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Eric Bertian Sears, 36, Elkhorn, died Monday, July 19, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa. Services will be at noon Saturday, July 24, at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services July 24 at the funeral home.
Steve Alan Stoltz, 59, South Beloit, Illinois, died Wednesday, July 21, at home. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.