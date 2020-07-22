Fae I. Canaday, 94, Janesville, died Friday, July 17, at Monroe Health Services, Monroe. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Arleen Beverly Haibucher, 89, Janesville, died Sunday, July 19, at home. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Eric Hoium, 51, Janesville, died Thursday, July 16, in Taylor County. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, July 27, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. The family asks attendees to wear masks.
Patricia J. Lemmer, 76, Janesville, died Tuesday, July 21, at Green Knolls, Beloit. Private services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Thomas James Schlueter, 80, Janesville, died Friday, July 17, at Swedish American Hospital, Rockford, Illinois. Services will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 23, by Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
Raymond B. Woods, 95, Delavan, died July 9 at home. Memorial services will be at a later date at American Legion Post 95, Delavan. Schramka Funeral Home, Brookfield, is assisting the family.