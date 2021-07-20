Lottie Ann (Seals) Cotton, 70, South Beloit, Illinois, died Sunday, July 18, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
James Edward Davis, 87, Lake Geneva, died June 26 at home. Visitation will be at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at the Geneva Lake Museum, Lake Geneva. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Eric Robert Erickson, 36, Genoa City., died July 4 at home. Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of services July 24 at the funeral home.
William R. Hein Jr., 57, Janesville, died Monday, July 19, at University Hospital, Madison. Private services were held. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, assisted the family.
Jose Herrera, 74, Delavn, died Friday, July 16, at Zilber Family Hospice, Wauwatosa. Services will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 24, at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 23, at Betzer-Lazarczyk Funeral Home, Delavan.
Wayne Allen Jacobsen, 67, Beloit, died Wednesday, July 14, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Richard G. "Rick" Kakouris, 58, Janesville, died Monday, July 19, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Jane Bailey Smith, 85, Lake Geneva, died Friday, July 16, at St. Luke's Medical Center, Milwaukee. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday July 23, at Lake Geneva Methodist Church, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday July 22, at Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva.
