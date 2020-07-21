Keith M. Adkins, 86, Delavan, died Sunday, July 19, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Private services will be held. Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
James “Jimbo” Condon, 77, Janesville, died Sunday, July 19, at home. Services will be at noon Friday, July 24, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services July 24 at the church. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Eloisa Lopez-Torres, 52, Walworth, died Friday, July 17, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services July 24 at the church. Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Robert W. Mansur, 86, Janesville, died Saturday, July 18, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison. Private family services will be held. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 23, at Compass Church, Janesville. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Valerie L. Robinson, 88, Janesville, died Monday, July 20, at Edgerton Care Center, Edgerton. Arrangements are pending. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Gerald M. “Jerry” Turner, 80, Minocqua, died Sunday, July 19, at Seasons of Life Hospice Center, Woodruff. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Evansville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services July 24 at the church. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.