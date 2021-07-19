James J. "Jim" Franz, 88, Beloit, died Monday, July 19, at Willowick Assisted Living, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Anita A. (Weidner) Hergott, 92, Elkhorn, died Monday, July 19, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, Elkhorn.
Timothy J. Soellner, 53, Janesville, died Saturday, July 17 at University Hospital, Madison. Private services will be at a later date. All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.