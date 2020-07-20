Mireille J. Eliszewski, 96, Clinton, died Friday, July 17, at Mercy Health Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Clinton, is assisting the family.
Beverly J. Torkilson, 88, Clinton, died Thursday, July 16, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Clinton, is assisting the family.
Debra L. Ruud, 63, Janesville, died Sunday, July 19, at home. Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services July 23 at the funeral home.
Eleanor M. Winchester, 94, Beloit, died Sunday, July 19, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.