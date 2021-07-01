Jean Mae Paul, 91, Janesville, died Wednesday, June 30, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, at First Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services July 7 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Margie J. Richards, 68, Janesville, died Wednesday, June 30, at Green Knolls, Beloit. Celebration of life will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 17, at Church of Christ, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of celebration of life July 17 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Frank L. Spoden, 89, Janesville, died Wednesday, June 30, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Madison. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
Bonnie J. Zepke, 88, Edgerton, died Tuesday, June 29, at home. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton.