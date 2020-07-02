Marilyn Ellis, 86, Janesville, died Tuesday at home. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Darold M. Pettit, 85, Milton, died Tuesday at Edgerton Care Center, Edgerton. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hope Lutheran Church, Milton. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
William S. Tavarres, 72, Beloit, died Tuesday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.