Linda Lorraine (Fields) Baker, 78, Janesville, died Saturday, July 16, at home. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Daniel K. Behling, 63, Delavan, died Saturday, July 16, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Barbara H. Cox, 89, Janesville, died Saturday, July 16, at home. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Julia Ann (Twardowski) Erickson, 73, Elkhorn, died July 10 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. No services are planned. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Pamela K. Fischer, 69, Janesville, died Sunday, July 17, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, July 22, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
Gary Dean Johnson, 78, Janesville, died Sunday, July 17, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 23, at Faith Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Steve J. Larson, 80, Janesville, died Saturday, July 16, at University Hospital, Madison. Arrangements are pending. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.
Eric Deion “Fudge” Vance, 36, Beloit, died July 10 at home. Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of services July 20 at the funeral home.
Denise Willingham, 63, Beloit, died July 10 at home. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
