Peggy R. Hanewall, 86, Janesville, died Sunday, July 18, at Rock Haven, Janesville. Services will be at a later date. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Lillian Hudson-Monrow, 90, King, died Friday, July 16, at Wisconsin Veterans Home at King, King. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Laurie Ann (Root) Lewis, 58, Janesville, died Wednesday, July 14, at home. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 23 at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
Judy M. Mann, 76, Janesville, died Friday, July 16, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, at Rock Prairie Presbyterian Church, town of Johnstown. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services July 21 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.