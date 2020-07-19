Karl D. Wolf, 44, of Delavan, died Monday, July 13. Private family services were held. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home & Crematory, Elkhorn, assisted the family.
Jul 19
Jul 19 Salvation Army Community Center
Jul 19 Milton House Museum
Jul 19 Lincoln-Tallman Restorations
Jul 19 Sterling North Home and Museum
