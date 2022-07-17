Clarence Lester Gauger, 82, Lake Geneva, died July 5 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 18, at Brick Church, Walworth. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services July 18 at the church. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Inez L. Hanson, 81, Beloit, died Friday, July 15, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 22, at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services July 22 at the funeral home.
Eldora J. Hergert, 91, Janesville, died Wednesday, July 13, at Azura Memory Care, Beloit. Services will be at noon Thursday, July 21, at Afton Community Church, Afton. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services July 21 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Jerome E. Koeberl, 76, Janesville, died Sunday, July 17, at Oak Park Place, Janesville. No services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Richard L. Whitman, 71, Beloit, died Thursday, July 14, at home. Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, at Bear Valley Cemetery, Lone Rock. Visitation will be from 10 to 10:30 a.m. July 19 at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
