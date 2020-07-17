Russell C. Anderson, 88, Edgerton, died Wednesday, July 15, at Milton Senior Living, Milton. Private services will be held. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Phyllis J. Denzer, 91, Edgerton, died Wednesday, July 15, at Edgerton Care Center, Edgerton. Private memorial services will be held. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Anna Marie Riepe, 90, Davenport, Iowa, died Wednesday, July 15, at Huntington Place, Janesville. Services will be at a later date. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Janesville, is assisting the family.