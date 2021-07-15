Angelo Giuseppe Anastasi, 74, Beloit, died June 28 in Beloit. Celebration of life will be at noon Sunday, July 18, at Mary's Place, South Beloit, Illinois. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Michael Boston, 51, Footville, died Friday, July 9, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Visitation will be at 3 p.m. Friday, July 23, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Joseph "Joe" Roberts, 93, Edgerton and Milton, died Tuesday, July 13, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 22, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday July 21, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services July 22 at the funeral home.