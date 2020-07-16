Jonathan C. Myers, 70, Fort Atkinson, died Tuesday, July 14, at Fort Health Care Center, Fort Atkinson. Private memorial services will be at a later date. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Thomas James Schaitel, 64, Janesville, died Tuesday, July 14, at home. Celebration of life will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, July 20, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory’s Life Celebration Center, Janesville.
David J. Zigler, 77, Janesville, died Wednesday, July 15, at home. Private services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.