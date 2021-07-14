Hugh Gene Dahl, 88, Delavan, died Tuesday, July 13, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 22, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Delavan. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Jerry L. Flood, 72, Janesville, died Tuesday, July 13, in Milwaukee. Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services July 22 at the funeral home.
Claire Fredricks, 66, Beloit, died Sunday, July 11, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Memorial services will be at noon Saturday, July 17, at Messiah Lutheran Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services July 17 at the church. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Leroy L. "Roy" Machnik, 82, Delavan, died Tuesday, July 13, at Delavan Health Services, Delavan. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services July 21 at the funeral home.
William R. "Bill" O'Neal, 68, Orfordville, died Tuesday, July 13, at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 18, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services July 18 at the funeral home.
Joseph G. Roberts, 93, Edgerton, died Tuesday, July 13, at home. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.