Doris Henning Condon, 87, Janesville, died Friday, July 10, at home. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Alyce Jean Douglas, 88, Beloit, died Sunday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Private family services will be held at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home, Beloit.
Brian Fredrick Gulledge, 60, Evansville, died Monday, July 13, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services July 18 at the funeral home. Face coverings and social distancing are mandatory at the visitation and services.
Catherine E. Larson, 69, Janesville, died Monday, July 13, at Huntington Place, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
Sarah J. Tanner, 85, Milton, died Monday at Oak Park Place, Janesville. No services are planned. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Jesse J. Tougas, 88, formerly of Stoughton, died Sunday in Mankato, Minnesota. Private family services will be held. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
John Henry Woodstock, 80, Evansville, died Sunday, July 12, at Evansville Manor Nursing Home, Evansville. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.