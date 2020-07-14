Barbara J. Emert, 80, Janesville, died Sunday, July 12, at home. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Raymond J. Lucivansky, 88, Lake Geneva, died Thursday, July 9, at home. Services will be at noon Thursday, July 16, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. July 16 at Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva.
Donald Randall, 88, Janesville, died Sunday, July 12, at home. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Clarence Ernest Schultz, 90, Janesville, died Nov. 29, 2018, in Madison. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Dennis Zeigh, 65, Janesville, died Thursday, July 9, at Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.