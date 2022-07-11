Krystal Marie Gonzalez, 36, Janesville, formerly Beloit, died Wednesday, July 6, in Janesville. Private services will be held. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Patrick W. Hart, 60, Edgerton, died Sunday, July 10, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Celebration of life will be from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 19, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton.
Mary A. Mueller, 65, Janesville, died Sunday, July 10, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 16, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 15, at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Vincent H. Schmitz, 88, Janesville, died Thursday, July 7, at home. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 25, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services July 25 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Marval M. Underwood, 90, Evansville, died Sunday, July 10, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. No services will be held. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.
Paul L. Williams, 67, Edgerton, died Sunday, July 10, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 15, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services July 15 at the funeral home.
