Bruce C. Carlson, 60, Janesville, died Wednesday, July 7, at home. No services are planned. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Theodore W. "Ted" Caucutt, 67, Delavan, died Saturday, July 10, at Glenwood at Mulberry, Whitewater. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Sherrie E. Duoss, 61, Milton, died Sunday, July 11, at home. Services will be at noon Friday, July 16, at Hope Lutheran Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, and from 11 a.m. until the time of services July 16 at the church.
William R. Hein, 89, Jnesville, died Saturday, July 10, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at noon Thursday, July 15, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services July 15 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
James A. "Jim" Kienbaum, 71, Edgerton, died Saturday, July 10, at Agrace Hospice, Fitchburg. Memorial services will be 2:30 p.m. Friday, July 16, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until the time of services July 16 at the funeral home.
John Riedel, 79, Whitewater, died Friday, July 9, at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center, town of Farmington. No services will be held. Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater, is assisting the family.
Mark E. Veum, 60, Madison, died Thursday, July 8, at Meriter Hospital, Madison. Services will be at a later date. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Matthew Koch Williams, 59, Naperville, Illinois; Oswego, Illinois; and Lake Geneva, died June 30 at home. Private services were held. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, assisted the family.
Deloris R. Write, 84, Janesville, died Saturday, July 10, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 16, at Randolph Park Church of the Nazarene, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services July 16 at the church.