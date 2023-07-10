Teresa L Kimberley, 70, Evansville, died July 8 at the Kelly House. Arrangements are pending with the Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville.

Jack “Tyrone” Larsen, 72, Janesville, died July 9 at home. Celebration of Life will be Saturday, July 15 from 9:30am to noon at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville.