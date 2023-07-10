Death notices for July 11, 2023 Jul 10, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Teresa L Kimberley, 70, Evansville, died July 8 at the Kelly House. Arrangements are pending with the Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville.Jack “Tyrone” Larsen, 72, Janesville, died July 9 at home. Celebration of Life will be Saturday, July 15 from 9:30am to noon at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Sign up for our Obituaries newsletterReceive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Games Trending Now Driver who crashed into house faces OWI, other charges Dylan Scott, Granger Smith set to headline Rock County 4-H Fair Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states Rock County Sheriff’s Office: Car pulled from Rock River stolen in 1993 Public record for July 7, 2023 Special section Spring Home Improvement Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW