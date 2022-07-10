Krystal Marie Gonzalez, 36, Janesville, formerly Beloit, died Wednesday, July 6, in Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Jesse G. Haase, 92, Janesville, died Thursday, July 7, at University Hospital, Madison. Arrangements are pending. Newcomer Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Orfordville, is assisting the family.
Carol Ann Horton, 80, Edgerton, died Monday, July 4, at home. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 15, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services July 15 at the funeral home.
Nancy L. (Von Huben) Russell, 86, Lake Geneva, died July 2. Private services were held. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Velma Jean (DuPree) Scheppa, 72, Beloit, died July 2 at home. Sservices will be 1 p.m. Friday, July 15, at Wesley Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services July 15 at the church. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Frances L. Thompson, 99, Janesville, died Saturday, July 9, at Cedar Crest Assisted Living, Janesville. No services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Donald L. Willms, 89, Lake Geneva, died July 3 at Geneva Lake Manor, Lake Geneva. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 16, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.