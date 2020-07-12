Evelyn L. Anderson, 98, formerly of Orfordville, died Wednesday, July 8, at Edgerton Care Center. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton is assisting the family.
Margie Dary, 90, Janesville, died at Cedar Crest, Janesville, on Thursday, July 9. A visitation is set for 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
Arthur Jelinek, 91, Janesville, died Thursday, July 9, at home. A visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Martha M. Lopez, 72, Janesville, died Friday at home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. Saturday until the time of services at the funeral home.
Dwight E. Murdy, 75, Janesville, died Thursday at University of Chicago Medical Center. Private services will be held Tuesday, July 14. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Shirley A. Starks, 83, Edgerton, died Friday at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Madison. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, at the Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.
Barbara E. Winston, 79, Delavan, formerly of Clinton, died Thursday at Delavan Health Services. A private burial will be held in the Clinton Cemetery. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Steven P. Wnuk, 54, of Milwaukee, died Wednesday, July 8, at Zilber Hospice in Wauwatosa. A private visitation and Mass of Christian burial will be at Mother of Perpetual Help in West Allis. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.