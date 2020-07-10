Evelyn L. Anderson, 98, formerly of Orfordville, died Thursday, July 9, at Edgerton Care Center, Edgerton. Memorial services will be at a later date. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Jack Kirk Biddick, 93, Waukesha, died Monday, July 6, at Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital, Mequon. Private family services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Jenny Field, 53, Janesville, died Saturday, July 4, at home. Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services July 15 at the funeral home.
Jill P. McCord, 80, Janesville, died Thursday, July 2, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 12, at Spring Grove Cemetery, Delavan. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Janet McKeown, 68, Janesville, died July 2 at home. Private services will be held. Foster Funeral and Cremation Services, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Alma Wilkins, 100, Darien, died March 23 at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services July 11 at the church. Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.