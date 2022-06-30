Dolores M. Feltych, 80, Janesville, died Wednesday, June 29, at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of services July 10 at the funeral home.
Judy L. Konkel, 64, Janesville, died June 10 at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
Phillip W. Peterson, 88, Delavan, died Thursday, June 30, at Vintage on the Ponds, Delavan. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Robert Sarnowski, 56, Genoa City, died June 22 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center-Walworth, town of Geneva. Private services will be held. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Robert Shawn Wake, 59, Hebron, Illinois, died June 14 at Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside, Rockford, Illinois. Arrangements are pending. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Marilyn Virginia (Sailing) Waldsmith, 84, Janesville, formerly Beloit, died Wednesday, June 30, at home. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Gary A. Wright, 34, Beloit, died Wednesday, June 29, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
