Bonnie J. Hoiland, 62, Janesville, died Monday, June 28, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 8, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the services July 8 at the funeral home.
John Louis Palmer Sr., 86, town of Linn, died June 16 at Golden Years, Walworth. Private services will be held. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Martha M. Rinker, 90, Janesville, died Monday, June 28, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.