Matthew Joseph Bunker, 28, Seattle, died Friday in Mount Rainier National Park, Washington. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Verity Hellmich, the infant daughter of Benn Rinn and Bobbie Maciulis, Janesville, died Sunday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Martha Jo Hereford, 80, Beloit, died Friday at home. Memorial services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
James M. “Jim” Makos, 74, Janesville, died Monday at home. Services will be at 4 p.m. Friday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.
Joel Ollerich, 74, Delavan, died Tuesday at St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Josiah P. Retzlaff, 27, West Allis, died Sunday at St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan.
Zane Walters, 95, Delavan, died Tuesday at home. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.