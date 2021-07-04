Penny L. Pozulp, 71, Williams Bay, died June 24, 2021, at home. Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Fontana Community Church. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M - 8:00 P.M. on Friday, July 9, 2021 at Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan.
Clarence Soddy, 91, Janesville, died June 30, 2021, at Willowick Assisted Living in Clinton, WI. No services are planned at this time. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family.
Angelo Giuseppe Anastasi, 74, Beloit, died June 28, 2021, in Beloit. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Sandra Jackson, 70, Beloit, died July 3, 2021, in her home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, Beloit Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com, 608-362-2000.
Barbara Ann Bobzien, 92, Janesville, died July 1, 2021, at home. A funeral service is planned at 11AM, on July 7, 2021, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY with a visitation at 10 AM prior to the service. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family.