Charles Reuter, 86, of Springfield, died June 27, 2022, at East Troy Manor. Visitation on July 7th, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in East Troy from 9-11a.m.; service at 11. Luncheon will be held at the church following service. Interment at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Lake Geneva. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes is proudly serving the family.
Joan E. (Schmidt) Dee, 87, ., died April 6, 2022, .. A celebration of Joan's life will be July 11, 2022 at 2:00 pm, at Immanuel Lutheran Church(700 N Bloomfield Rd, Lake Geneva, WI 53147). Full obituary and condolences can be found at www.lffh.net. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Steinke Chapel of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the Family.
Donna R. Welsh, 88, Janesville, died July 1, 2022, at St. Elizabeth's Manor in Footville, Wisconsin. Private Memorial interment will take place at a later date at Highland Public Cemetery. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville is assisting the family.
Donald C. Anderson, 74, of Janesville, died July 1, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. A service will be held at 11:30AM on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 10:30AM until time of service. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family.
LeRoy "Pete" Forsythe, 82, Clinton, died July 2, 2022, at Alden Meadow Park in Clinton. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, Clinton Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com, 608-362-2000.
James L. Garbe, 76, of Milton, died July 2, 2022, at Our House Memory Care. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Friday at St. Mary Catholic Church in Milton; with visitation from 10AM until time of Mass. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family.
Marilyn Virginia Waldsmith, 84, of Janesville, died June 30, 2022, at home. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m., Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Committal at Eastlawn Cemetery in Beloit will follow the service. Online condolences can be shared at wwwhansengravitt.com
Kimberly Kay Dorsey, 50, of Janesville, formerly of Beloit, died June 30, 2022, in Janesville. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at wwwhansengravitt.com
Gary Allen Wright, 34, of Beloit, died June 29, 2022, in Beloit. Funeral services are 6:00 p.m., Friday, July 8, 2022, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 4:00 p.m. Online condolences can be shared at wwwhansengravitt.com
Velma Jean Scheppa, 72, of Beloit, died July 2, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at wwwhansengravitt.com
Robert "Bob" Masech, 66, Mercer/formerly Janesville, died June 14, 2022, at home. Visitation July, 17, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM with a service at 1:30 PM at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville.