Luann R. Genz, 79, Janesville, died Wednesday, July 27, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Mount Zion United Methodist Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 6 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Hylan R. Gray Jr., 80, Roscoe, Illinois, died Wednesday, July 27, at University Hospital, Madison. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Terry L. Hamilton, 42, Beloit, died Sunday, July 24, in Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Charles A. "Charlie" Larsen, 68, Janesville, died Wednesday, July 27, at home. Arrangements are pending. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Lance Michael Rhodes, 52, Elkhorn, died Tuesday, July 26, at home. Visitation will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at Babe Mann Park, Elkhorn. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn is assisting the family.
Demetrius Andrew Smith, 28, Madison, formerly Janesville, died July 21 at home. Services will be at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 3, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of services Aug. 3 at the funeral home.
Jenn (Sime) Wileman-Williamson, 48, Evansville, died Wednesday, July 27, at home. Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at Cooksville Lutheran Church, Cooksville. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until the time of services Aug. 4 at the church. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.
