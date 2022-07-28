Luann R. Genz, 79, Janesville, died Wednesday, July 27, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Mount Zion United Methodist Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 6 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Hylan R. Gray Jr., 80, Roscoe, Illinois, died Wednesday, July 27, at University Hospital, Madison. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.