Death notices for Jul. 21, 2022 Jul 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Carla M. Heimrel, 90, Whitewater, died July 19, 2022, at home. Services will be held at a later date. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home is assisting the family. Sign up for our Obituaries newsletterReceive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Games Trending Now Janesville lands food, pharma, dairy equipment repair facility on east side Milton High School baseball standout Kilen not selected in first rounds of MLB's amateur draft Rock County weighs selling Job Center site for Kwik Trip redevelopment Death notices for July 15, 2022 Blood alcohol of man arrested for fourth OWI was five times the legal limit Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Special section Spring Home Improvement Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form