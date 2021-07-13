Michael Allen Boston, 51, Footville and formerly of Beloit, died Friday, July 9, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Claire Louise (Mann) Fredricks, 66, Beloit, died Sunday, July 11, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Bradley E. Pfeiffer, 58, Janesville, died July 6 at home. Private services will be held. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.