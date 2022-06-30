Robert Sarnowski, 56, Genoa City, died June 22, 2022, at Mercy-Walworth. Services for Robert will be private family services.Burial will take place at Oakhill Cemetery. To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com Derrick Funeral Home of Lake Geneva is honored to be assisting Robert's family.
Robert Shawn Wake, 59, Hebron, Illinos, died June 14, 2022, at Javon Bae Hospital. Services are pending currently for Robert. To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com Derrick Funeral Home is honored to be assisting Robert's family.
Judy L. Konkel, 64, of Janesville, died June 10, 2022, at Agrace Hospice in Janesville. A memorial visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM on SEPT 17, 2022 (Sat) at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY.
Phillip W. Peterson, 88, Delavan, died June 30, 2022, Vintage on the Ponds in Delavan. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family.
Dolores M. Feltych, 80, of Janesville, died June 29, 2022, at the Cedar Crest Assisted Living Facility. A memorial service will be held at 2PM on JULY 10, 2022 (Sun); at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME, with visitation from 1PM until time of service. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family.
Gary A. Wright, 34, of Beloit, Wisconsin, died June 29, 2022, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com
Marilyn Virginia (Sailing) Waldsmith, 84, of Janesville, Wisconsin, formerly of Beloit, Wisconsin, died June 30, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com
